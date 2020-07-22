Eluru: Police take pledge to protect plants

Eluru: The West Godavari police took pledge to plant saplings and protect them to save environment at the launch of 71st Vanamahotsavam here on Wednesday.

SP KN Narayan planted saplings at Sri Suresh Chandra Bahuguna English Medium School at Ameenapet to mark the inauguration of celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that oxygen would become a commodity for future generations if we failed to create a pleasant atmosphere full of greenery to them.

It is the responsibility of everyone to protect plants. Because of indiscriminate felling of trees and senseless deforestation, human beings are facing tough time with impending danger of famine and spread of different diseases. Everyone should feel the responsibility to plant saplings and protect them to save human race, he said.

Special Enforcement Bureau additional SP Karimulla Sharif, AR additional SP M Mahesh Kumar, Eluru DSP Dr O Dilip Kiran, AR DSP Krishnamraju, SB CI Rajani Kumar, RIs Venkata Apparao, Krishnamraju, Eluru Three-Town CI Murthy and others were present.