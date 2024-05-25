Eluru: ‘Trees help birds meet dietary needs’

Eluru : District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh said that planting saplings will help in improving ecological balance.

He started a sapling plantation programme in various parts of the city on Friday. The collector with family members participated in the programme at Tangellamudi-Jangareddygudem Road, CRR College, Ashok Nagar, Pampula Cheruvu and other areas.



Speaking on the occasion, collector said that trees are not only attractive in the city but also contribute significantly to pleasant climatic conditions.



He said that by planting fruit trees, they will help to provide food for the birds after they grow. Over 400 plants like mango, guava, and others will be planted in the city. He said he is contributing the expenditure on this programme to mark the birthday of their son Rudransh Sai Manikanthan.



He said that tree guards will be installed for these and local authorities will supervise the maintenance.



Collector’s wife Dr Manasa said that growing fruit plants helps a lot to satisfy the appetite of various living organisms. Tree branches and leaves provide safe havens for birds, she added. District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani, Eluru RDO NS K Khajavali, Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Venkatakrishna, Dwama PD A Ramu, DFO Shailaja and others were present.

