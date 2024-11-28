Empowering women through drone training

Rajamahendravaram : The State government plans to train DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) women by providing subsidised drones for agricultural use under the Central government scheme, Namo Drone Didi.

This initiative aims to assist farmers in spraying pesticides and fertilisers with drones, thereby reducing risks and costs.

Additionally, the scheme seeks to create livelihood opportunities for women from agricultural families. In the first phase, three DWCRA groups from each mandal will be selected. Educated women from these groups will participate in a 15-day training program organised by the Department of Agriculture.

Following the training, these women will help farmers spray pesticides in their fields using drones for a nominal fee. With approximately 20 lakh acres dedicated to paddy cultivation in the Godavari districts, this scheme addresses the challenges of rising costs and labour shortages faced by farmers.

By introducing drones, the government aims to lower production costs and prevent health issues associated with manual spraying. The government will provide drones valued at ₹10 lakh, offering a subsidy of ₹8 lakh, which means beneficiaries will only need to contribute ₹2 lakh.

If necessary, other educated family members can help operate the drones. The training will cover various aspects, including attaching chemicals to drones, using remote-controlled systems, and troubleshooting technical issues.

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) will oversee the selection process, focusing on DWCRA women, 70% of whom come from agricultural families in the Godavari districts.

Officials believe this scheme will deliver significant benefits by empowering women and enhancing agricultural efficiency through technology.

BJP State President and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari stated, “The Namo Drone Didi Scheme offers an excellent solution to several pressing challenges inagriculture. This is a step forward for both women’s empowerment and agricultural innovation.

It helps reduce production costs, addresses labor shortages, and contributes to the health and safety of farmers. Promoting the use of drones for tasks like spraying pesticides and fertilisers aligns with the need for modern agricultural practices. Moreover, this scheme plays a pivotal role in empowering women in rural areas.

It provides them with the opportunity to take on significant roles in the agricultural sector, making them key players in the rural economy. The initiative also aligns with the broader goal of prioritising women in all fields, especially in technology-driven areas.

By introducing drone technology to rural women, the scheme not only improves agricultural practices but also opens new avenues in the drone industry. It encourages young startups to explore the potential of drone technology for agricultural applications, creating a win-win situation for everyone involved.”