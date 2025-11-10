Ensure decisive victory for NDA: Lokesh to Bihar youth

Patna: Andhra Pradesh HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh called upon the youth of Bihar to ensure a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the state’s all-round development and contribution to the goal of Viksit Bharat. He called for continuity of the government to maintain the pace of development in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Patna as part of his election campaign, Lokesh clarified that he was attending not as an Andhra Pradesh Minister but as a responsible Indian citizen. “This election is crucial not just for Bihar, but for the entire nation. I am here to explain why the youth of Bihar must re-elect the NDA,” he said.

Lokesh urged the voters to support the NDA for three major reasons - leadership, stability, and double-engine governance. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have transformed Bihar’s landscape. Their leadership, marked by integrity and efficiency, has restored law and order and set Bihar on a growth path,” Lokesh said.

He stressed that under PM Modi’s leadership, Bihar plays a key role in achieving India’s goal of a developed economy, with the vision of transforming the state’s economy into a trillion-dollar powerhouse. Lokesh highlighted that both Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are beneficiaries of strong NDA-led “double-engine governments,” enabling massive central funding for infrastructure, education, and industrial growth.

Citing the examples of Gujarat and Odisha, Lokesh said sustained leadership leads to consistent development. “After the end of the Jungle Raj, Bihar has witnessed remarkable growth under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Industrial associations in Patna confirm the significant improvements in law, order, and economic activity,” he noted.

Comparing experiences from Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh warned Bihar’s youth against repeating the “One Chance” experiment that proved costly for his state. “In 2019, Andhra Pradesh gave one chance to YSRCP. The result - industries left, law and order collapsed, and the state suffered huge setbacks. Bihar should not fall into the same trap,” he cautioned. He also referred to unrealistic poll promises being made by Opposition parties in Bihar, such as guaranteeing a job for every household. “These are impossible promises. The NDA believes in empowering families through entrepreneurship, just as CM Naidu’s ‘One Entrepreneur per Household’ vision is transforming Andhra Pradesh,” he said. NDA’s Bihar state media head and MLC Sanjay Mayukh, MPs Sana Satish and Ganti Harish, and former MP GVL Narasimha Rao, among others also participated.