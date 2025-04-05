Ensure peaceful Ram Navami celebrations: SP Ratna

Karravulapalli (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Superintendent of Police V Ratna has directed the officials to ensure peaceful conduct of Sri Ram Navami celebrations and traditional bullock cart races in the district.

On Friday, the SP, along with Penukonda DSP Venkateswarlu and revenue officials, inspected arrangements at Rama Temple in Karravulapalli Thanda, Gorantla mandal, where the bullock cart races will be held.

With Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod attending the celebrations, the SP issued security guidelines and instructed police officials to ensure tight security and crowd control measures. Special drone surveillance will be deployed to monitor the event. The SP also emphasised that race organisers should take all necessary precautions to avoid accidents. She urged all event organisers across the district to follow safety protocols and maintain order. Police personnel have been instructed to remain on high alert throughout the festival, ensuring there are no untoward incidents. DSPs Venkateshwarulu and Srinivasulu, Gorantla tahsildar, SBCI Balasubrahmanyam Reddy, and Gorantla CI Shekhar accompanied the SP during the inspection.