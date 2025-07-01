Live
- Delhi Implements Fuel Ban For 62 Lakh Aging Vehicles To Combat Air Pollution
- Rajasthan records 128 pc excess rainfall than normal in June
- Meta Launches Superintelligence Labs Led by Alexandr Wang, Nat Friedman; Hires Talent from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic
- Mamata Banerjee Honors Legacy Of Bengal's Pioneering CM Bidan Chandra Roy On National Doctors' Day
- Kamal Haasan Selected for Academy Awards Committee, Praised by Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM
- People evacuated from low-lying areas in Balasore
- CISCE zonal athletics meet held
- Essential chartered accountant skills for students
- Social media, food delivery apps transforming food culture: IIT Guwahati study
- Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium Loses Electricity for This Reason
Ensure quality grievance redressal for petitioners: Collector
Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan emphasized that grievances submitted by citizens must be resolved promptly and with quality, ensuring satisfaction for every petitioner who approaches with hope. He instructed officials from all departments to act swiftly and transparently.
The Public Grievance Redressal Platform (PGRS) was held at the Grievance Hall in the District Collectorate on Monday. He, along with Special Deputy Collectors Vijayasaradhi, Suryanarayana, Rama Subbaiah, and RDO Suvarna, received petitions from people across the district.
He stressed that officials must conduct thorough field-level inquiries, resolve issues transparently, and complete the process within the given timeline. He urged them to avoid delays, reopenings, or cases going beyond SLA, and instead ensure resolutions that satisfy the applicants.
Petitions received included issues related to land disputes, ration cards, housing site allocations, and pension approvals. A total of 266 petitions were submitted: 71 from Puttaparthi, 87 from Penukonda, 75 from Dharmavaram, and 33 from Kadiri. As part of the programme, he distributed eight laptops to specially-abled students pursuing higher education, supported by the District Association for the Differently Abled and Elderly. The event was also attended by District Manager G Archana and other staff members.