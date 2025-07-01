Ensure quality grievance redressal for petitioners: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan emphasized that grievances submitted by citizens must be resolved promptly and with quality, ensuring satisfaction for every petitioner who approaches with hope. He instructed officials from all departments to act swiftly and transparently.

The Public Grievance Redressal Platform (PGRS) was held at the Grievance Hall in the District Collectorate on Monday. He, along with Special Deputy Collectors Vijayasaradhi, Suryanarayana, Rama Subbaiah, and RDO Suvarna, received petitions from people across the district.

He stressed that officials must conduct thorough field-level inquiries, resolve issues transparently, and complete the process within the given timeline. He urged them to avoid delays, reopenings, or cases going beyond SLA, and instead ensure resolutions that satisfy the applicants.

Petitions received included issues related to land disputes, ration cards, housing site allocations, and pension approvals. A total of 266 petitions were submitted: 71 from Puttaparthi, 87 from Penukonda, 75 from Dharmavaram, and 33 from Kadiri. As part of the programme, he distributed eight laptops to specially-abled students pursuing higher education, supported by the District Association for the Differently Abled and Elderly. The event was also attended by District Manager G Archana and other staff members.