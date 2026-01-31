Bihar: Charas smuggling network busted in East Champaran​

Patna: The Patna Regional Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a well-organised cross-border charas trafficking network in East Champaran district, Bihar, dealing a significant blow to drug syndicates operating along the Indo-Nepal border.​

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a suspicious motorcyclist near the Chhapwa–Turkaulia road.​

During a detailed search, officials recovered a large quantity of charas concealed in a jute sack loaded on the motorcycle.​

Field testing confirmed the substance to be high-quality charas.​

The investigation revealed the high level of sophistication traffickers used to evade law enforcement.​

The offenders had engineered a hidden cavity inside the motorcycle’s petrol tank to conceal contraband.​

Additionally, an auxiliary fuel system was fitted beneath the seat, allowing the vehicle to operate while the main fuel tank was modified for smuggling.​

This technical ingenuity highlights the meticulous planning adopted by cross-border drug traffickers.​

In the operation, DRI seized 31.097 kilograms of charas, with an estimated international market value of Rs 77.74 lakh.​

The motorcycle and other items used in the smuggling operation were also seized.​

The accused was arrested on the spot.​

DRI officials extensively interrogated the arrested accused to identify the main kingpins and the wider cross-border trafficking network.

​The accused revealed that the consignment was scheduled to be smuggled to Delhi.​

After being interrogated, the accused was produced in the court, which sent him to judicial custody under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, on Saturday.​

This seizure marks a major success for DRI Patna in its ongoing crackdown on narcotics trafficking.​

During the financial year 2025–26, the department has recovered a total of 107 kilograms of charas in multiple operations, significantly disrupting drug syndicates operating in Bihar’s border districts.​

Security agencies have further tightened surveillance in border areas to prevent and dismantle such illegal operations in the future.​​