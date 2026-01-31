Deep civilisational bonds, enduring brotherly ties link India with Arab world: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a delegation of Foreign Ministers of Arab countries, Secretary General of the League of Arab States and Heads of Arab delegations, who are in India for the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the deep and historic people-to-people ties between India and the Arab world which have continued to inspire and strengthen our relations over the years.

"Delighted to receive the Foreign Ministers and delegations of the Arab League today. The Arab world is a part of India’s extended neighbourhood, linked by deep civilisational bonds, vibrant people-to-people connections and enduring brotherly ties, as well as a shared commitment to peace, progress and stability," PM Modi posted on X after meeting the ministers and representatives of the Arab countries.

"Confident that enhanced cooperation in technology, energy, trade and innovation will unlock new opportunities and take the partnership to new heights," he added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the meeting, PM Modi outlined his vision for the India-Arab partnership in the years ahead and reaffirms India’s commitment to further deepen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, technology, healthcare and other priority areas, for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

"Prime Minister reiterated India’s continued support for the people of Palestine and welcomed ongoing peace efforts, including the Gaza peace plan. He conveyed his appreciation for the important role played by the Arab League in supporting efforts towards regional peace and stability," read a statement issued after the meeting.

India on Saturday hosted the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (IAFMM) which saw the participation of all 22 Arab countries by Foreign Ministers, other Ministers, Ministers of State and other Senior Officials and Arab League. The IAFMM was preceded by the 4th India-Arab Senior Officials’ Meeting on Friday.

Saturday's meeting was co-chaired by India and the UAE. The Foreign Ministers’ meeting took place after a gap of 10 years, the first meeting being held in 2016 in Bahrain. At the first FMM, the Ministers had identified five priority verticals of cooperation: economy, energy, education, media and culture and proposed a set of activities across these verticals.

According to the MEA, India Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is the highest institutional mechanism driving this partnership, which was formalised in March 2002 when India and League of Arab States (LAS) signed an MoU institutionalizing the process of dialogue. A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed for the establishment of Arab-India Cooperation Forum during the visit of the then Arab League Secretary General Amre Moussa to India in December 2008, which was subsequently revised in 2013 in terms of structural organization. India is an Observer to the League of Arab States, a pan Arab body with 22 member States.