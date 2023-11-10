Entrepreneurship, startup culture play vital role in IT

Vizianagaram: IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) founder president Dr Deepak S Madala said that entrepreneurship and startup culture are playing a vital role in the current information technology sector.

On the occasion of National Entrepreneurship Day, a seminar was organised here to encourage the students and to drive them to become entrepreneurs.

At the start of the programme, students shared their innovative ideas regarding their interest in entrepreneurship.

Deepaka encouraged the students by giving suggestions using his experience and asking them to follow the activity of discussing with others and sharing ideas to grow as entrepreneurs. Explaining the challenges of entrepreneurship like marketing, gaining market share and finding customers, he said students should participate in various innovative competitions to understand the ideas. He said that establishing new markets by entrepreneurs would contribute to the economic growth of the society and the country.

On the occasion of Entrepreneurship Day, many students spoke on marketing, entrepreneurship and start-up. Principal Dr Rama Reddy , vice-principal Dr T Haribabu, Dr A V Parankusam and others participated in the programme.