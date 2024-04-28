Live
- Worship is associated with faith, says Cong candidate Selja from Haryana's Sirsa
- With 25,46,916 voters, Gurugaon Lok Sabha seat tops electorate chart in Haryana
- Leopard sighted near Hyderabad airport
- Jadumani Singh, Akash Gorkha enter quarters of ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing
- Squash: Senthilkumar storms into Batch Open final
- Lilian Kasait, Peter Mwaniki reign supreme in World 10K Bengaluru 2024; Kiran Matre best among Indians at fifth
- Stalin felicitates Gukesh, hands over cheque for Rs 75 lakh
- IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh fifties lift Gujarat to 200 vs RCB
- Why young men must be aware of testicular cancer
- Decision to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should have been taken on next day of Independence, PM Modi says in K'taka
Squash: Senthilkumar storms into Batch Open final
National champion Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the 12th final of his career in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour at the USD 12,000 Batch Open Challenger event in Paris.
The top-seeded Indian, ranked 58 in the World, defeated Hong Kong’s Andes Ling 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 in 22 minutes in the semifinals on Saturday.
On Friday, Senthilkumar defeated the fifth-seeded Czech 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 37 minutes in the quarterfinals to set up a last-four clash against Hong Kong’s Ling.
He will take on Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico for the title.
