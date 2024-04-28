  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

Squash: Senthilkumar storms into Batch Open final

Squash: Senthilkumar storms into Batch Open final
x
Highlights

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the 12th final of his career in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour at the USD 12,000 Batch Open Challenger event in Paris.

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the 12th final of his career in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour at the USD 12,000 Batch Open Challenger event in Paris.

The top-seeded Indian, ranked 58 in the World, defeated Hong Kong’s Andes Ling 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 in 22 minutes in the semifinals on Saturday.

On Friday, Senthilkumar defeated the fifth-seeded Czech 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 37 minutes in the quarterfinals to set up a last-four clash against Hong Kong’s Ling.

He will take on Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico for the title.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X