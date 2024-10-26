EO inspects ongoing works

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inspected various places in Tirumala and verified the ongoing works of PAC5 and queue lines at Sila Toranam on Friday evening.

Earlier, he inspected Vakulamata kitchen near Panchajanyam Rest House, hotels at Sapthagiri, Koustubham, SMC and shopping complex and gave several suggestions to the officials. He also inspected facilities in queue lines of Outer Ring Road from Sila Toranam to Krishna Teja and many more.

CE Satyanarayana, EEs Subramanyam and Venugopal, DE Chandrasekhar, Deputy EO (Health) Asha Jyothi, health officer Dr Madhusudhan Prasad, VGO Surendra and others were present.