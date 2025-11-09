EO reviews developmental works on Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: Specialpujas were performed with great devotion at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday, on the occasion of Sankatahara Chaturthi. The rituals were led by the temple’s Sthanacharya V Sivaprasad Sharma at the newly built Yagasala, with the participation of Executive Officer (EO) and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik, who conducted the puja programme grandly and traditionally. As part of the auspicious occasion, Ganapati Homam and special abhishekams were performed to Sri Vigneshwara amidst Vedic chants and spiritual fervour. According to temple tradition, special rituals are performed to Lord Ganesha every month on Sankatahara Chaturthi to remove obstacles and grant blessings.

Devotees offered coconuts and other puja materials, along with their prayers, in search of divine grace. Members of the Vedic Committee performed the rituals according to the Agama Shastras, while priests bestowed blessings on devotees who gathered at the temple for darshan. Later, EO VK Seena Naik conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing development works at the Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavari Devasthanam. He reviewed various projects aimed at improving facilities for devotees, including queue line management, water supply, prasadam counters, and sanitation.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO emphasized that there would be no compromise on quality in the temple’s development works. He also discussed plans for the construction of a new Annadana Bhavan and Laddu Potu kitchen on the foothill premises. The inspection covered proposed sites for ticket counters, parking areas, and a devotee service centre on land recently cleared of encroachments.Temple EE-2 Rambabu and other staff accompanied the EO during the inspection.