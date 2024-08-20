ESI hospital will be upgraded to 300 beds in Vij: Minister Subhash

Vijayawada: Minister for Labour and factories Vasamsetty Subhash announced that the 110-bed ESI hospital in Vijayawada will be upgraded to 300-bed hospital and infrastructure facilities will be provided to meet the requirements of the hospital.



He visited the hospital and inspected the facilities and spoke to the doctors on Monday. Later, speaking to the media, he said the hospital is one of the important hospitals in the State and it was inaugurated way back in 1968. The hospital rendered services to lakhs of employees.

The Minister said all ESI hospitals in the State will be developed in a phased manner. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for ignoring the development of the hospital in Vijayawada. He said the hospital lacked equipment to treat the patients.

Subhash said a vigilance inquiry has been ordered into the irregularities that took place in the hospital during the YSRCP rule. He said the labour department will take up the initiative to increase the ESI membership and it will be increased to 25 lakh.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan said the labour department is the second most important in the State after agriculture. He assured that Gunadala ESI hospital will be developed.

Secretary, Department of Factories, ESI and Boilers MM Naik, MLC P Ashok Babu, Director of Medical Insurance V Anjaneyulu and other officials were present.