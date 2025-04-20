Everyone should be aware of e-waste collection

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V explained the importance of awareness about e-waste collection and urged everyone to actively participate in the Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas initiative. On Saturday, the city of Anantapur observed Swachh Divas with massive participation. A rally was held to raise awareness, with participation from Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, MLA Daggupati Prasad, and others.

The dignitaries paid floral tributes at the Ambedkar statue and took a pledge supporting the Swachh Andhra mission.

Following this, the Collector, along with the MP and MLA, inaugurated an e-waste collection center at the Municipal Corporation office and planted saplings. In a meeting that followed, Collector Vinod Kumar stated that the usage of electronic appliances has increased significantly, and many are being discarded without repair.

The government has introduced the e-waste collection initiative to recycle and reuse valuable components from these discarded items.

He urged ward secretaries and volunteers to raise awareness about this. He also noted that Anantapur stood 2nd in February and 7th in March in the Swachh Andhra rankings and called for efforts to reach 1st place next month. MLA Daggupati Prasad praised the innovative thinking of CM Chandrababu Naidu, stating that even at 75, his vision is as sharp as a 25-year-old’s.

He added that this initiative aligns with the 3R principles—Recycle, Reprocess, and Reuse.

He stressed the need for public awareness and participation, stating that development is visible across the city with Rs. 40 crores already spent on roads, drainage, and streetlights, and plans underway for underground drainage and protection walls for canals. MP Ambika Lakshminarayana also acknowledged CM Chandrababu’s visionary move in implementing e-waste collection and urged the public to support the mission for a cleaner Anantapur. The event saw participation from Mayor Vaseem, Deputy Mayor Vasanthi Sahitya, Municipal Commissioner Balaraju, DPO Nagaraju Naidu, ZP CEO Ramachandra Reddy, municipal staff, and corporators.