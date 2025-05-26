Excise dept cracks whip on belt shops

Eluru: District Excise Superintendent Aavulaiah said that steps have been taken to ensure that there are no belt shops anywhere in Eluru district.

Addressing a press conference at his office here on Sunday, he said that the district is taking strict action against liquor shops and that 456 cases have been registered so far and 478 persons have been arrested. Five wine shops in Kukunoor, Eluru Rural, Pedavegi mandal and Bhimadolu, which are supplying liquor to belt shops, have been seized and a fine of Rs 5 lakh each has been imposed. There are a total of 155 licensed liquor shops in the district and steps are being taken to ensure that liquor shops sell liquor strictly at MRP.

Extensive checks are being carried out to prevent liquor from being sold in some shops after 10 pm. Cases have been registered against Kanakadurga Wines in Yerraguntapalli of Chintalapudi mandal, which is selling liquor in excess of MRP.

He said that consuming liquor in public places is a crime and cases have been registered against 70 persons who consumed liquor in public places in the district. He said that Eluru district will be made an arrack-free district by May 31.

He said that there are 140 villages in the district that are preparing arrack. He said that raids have been conducted in those villages and steps have been taken to stop the preparation of arrack.

Alternative employment is being provided to them through the Navodayam-2 scheme.

He said that steps are being taken to provide interest-free loans to 138 women from 35 families in that village through the Unnati and Stree Nidhi schemes and to set up self-employment units.

He said that complaints about liquor belt shops and arrack anywhere in the district can be made on the toll-free number 14405 and immediate action will be taken.