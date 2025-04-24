Excise officials bust major illicit liquor dens

Parvathipuram: In a major crackdown on illicit liquor manufacturing and smuggling along the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha border, the Excise Departments of both states jointly conducted special raids in the forest regions of Sandubadi, Tumbalibhai, and Panusatra villages in Odisha. Assistant commissioner P Ramachandra Rao on Wednesday informed that two were arrested and huge quantity of raw material is seized. Excise superintendent Srinathudu took part in raids.

The raids targeted areas notorious for illegal liquor production, with the aim of dismantling large-scale brewing units operating deep within forest zones. 7,700 litres of fermented jaggery wash, the raw material used for distilling illicit liquor, were destroyed on-site. 360 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor were seized. 3,000 kg of Mohwa flower, used in fermentation, were confiscated. 2,400 kg of black jaggery and 3,900 kg of ammonia were also seized. 2 criminal cases were registered, and 2 individuals were arrested in connection with the illegal activities.

A drone was deployed to identify the precise locations of illicit liquor brewing zones, enhancing the operational effectiveness of the team. Equipment and raw materials used in the manufacturing process including plastic drums, buckets, containers, furnaces, jaggery stock, and firewood were seized and destroyed to prevent further use. 26 officers from the Andhra Pradesh Excise Department, along with 6 police officers and a drone unit.

12 officers from the Odisha Excise Department also take part in the operation.

Several suspects were detained during the raids, and further investigations are currently underway. The operation marks a significant step in curbing cross-border illicit liquor trade and safeguarding public health in the region.