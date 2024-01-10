Experts stress on tailored training programmes for youth

Visakhapatnam: Principal Secretary of the Department of Skill Development and Training S Suresh Kumar, AP Skill Development Corporation MD and CEO Dr V Vinod Kumar, advisor to Government of AP ( Job fairs and Training ) G Sridhar Reddy laid emphasis on implementing training programmes in alignment with the industry needs through APSDC. Inaugurating a workshop that saw participation of more than 100 industry representatives here on Tuesday, the Principal Secretary said that the Skill Development Corporation has already adopted the skill cascading system to empower manpower according to industries’ requirement.

He added that through Industry Customised Skill Training and Placements, students are being trained for 30-45 days in the industry premises and are given an opportunity to get employed in it. Further, he mentioned that such tailored training will be increased not only in the manufacturing sector but also IT and IT enabled service sectors in future.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in the forefront in imparting the necessary skills to the youth of Andhra Pradesh. He said 192 skill hubs and 26 skill colleges have been established through the Skill Cascading System and more than 50,000 students are getting trained annually. Giving a digital presentation, Vinod Kumar said the Skill Development Corporation is ready to provide any sort of training to facilitate employment opportunities to the youth in Andhra Pradesh.

A memorandum of understanding was signed with Skill Development Organisation and Retailers Association Skill Council of India.