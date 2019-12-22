Eye check-up camp concludes in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A two-day eye check up camp, organised by Helping Hands in association with Ashwini Foundation, on IIIT Nuzvid premises concluded on Sunday. About 2,300 students and villagers from five villages underwent eye tests.

A team of doctors led by Dr A Srinivas and Dr A Geeta Srinivas of Chaitanya Eye Hospital Vijayawada conducted eye test at the camp.

Free tests, spectacles and medicines were given. Ashwini Foundation Trustee P Rajashekar said that the eye camp was successfully concluded with the association of Helping Hands.