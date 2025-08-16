Family members of freedom-fighters felicitated

Rajamahendravaram: On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh met the family members of freedom fighters residing in various parts of the district.

The meeting, held at the Arts College, was a gesture to extend Independence Day greetings and honour their contributions.

Speaking at the event, the Minister stated that the country’s independence was a result of the sacrifices of millions. “It is our collective duty to remember those sacrifices and honour the heirs of the departed heroes,” he said. He assured the families of unwavering support from both the government and society.

District Collector P Prasanthi and Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore were also present at the event, along with several public representatives. The Minister felicitated and garlanded the family members, including Chavali Ramalakshmi, daughter of Akella Gangaramudu, Adinarayana, Venkateswara Rao, and Balaram, family members of Nekkanti Chandravati, Bhaskar Rao, grandson of Krovvidi Lingaraju , Nagavishwanatham, son of Karumuri Markandeyulu and others.

Following the meeting, Minister Durgesh attended the main Independence Day celebrations at the Arts College ground as the chief guest, where he hoisted the national flag. In his address, he stated that the government is moving forward with equal priority given to both welfare and development. He said the primary goal of his government is to eradicate poverty and eliminate economic disparities.

As part of this effort, he announced the launch of the P4 programme, which stands for a partnership between government, private entities, and the public. The minister claimed that the Andhra Pradesh coalition government spends the most on pensions in the country, with an annual expenditure of approximately Rs36,000 crore.

He also mentioned that five Anna Canteens were currently operational in the district, with more to be launched soon. Furthermore, he noted that Rajamahendravaram, with its historical and cultural significance, is being developed as a key tourist destination.