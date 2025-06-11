FAPCCI presents 11 awards in across sectors

Visakhapatnam: Industries Minister TG Bharath announced that the TDP-led NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has successfully regained the trust of national and global investors.

Speaking at the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) Excellence Awards 2025 presentation ceremony held here on Tuesday, the Minister stated that in just one year, the government has secured investment proposals worth over Rs 9 lakh crore, marking a significant shift in investors’ confidence. He emphasised that major corporate houses have reposed faith in Andhra Pradesh’s leadership and vision.

He also highlighted that tenders worth Rs 60,000 crore have been called for in Amaravati, signaling the government’s clear intent to fast-track capital development. “We are taking decisions at a brisk pace to foster ease and speed of doing business,” he informed.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat called on industry leaders to partner with the state’s economic development by not only pointing out bottlenecks but also suggesting solutions to address them. The MP announced that 15 key roads in Visakhapatnam are being upgraded at a cost of Rs 500 crore, improving the city’s infrastructure backbone.

On the much-anticipated Visakhapatnam Metro Project, he informed that the DPR is ready, and a double-decker metro has been proposed for the Rs 15,000 crore-project. Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s push towards digital governance, Sribharat said that over 300 government services are now being offered via WhatsApp, reducing the need for people to interface directly with the officials concerned.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration between academia, industry, and government to collectively address challenges faced in the business ecosystem. FAPCCI president Kankatala Mallikharjuna Rao, former president Karunendra Jasti, CV Atchut Rao, among others, addressed the gathering.

Recognising excellence in business and entrepreneurship, 11 awards were presented to leaders from across different sectors. It was the first-ever excellence awards hosted by the FAPCCI.