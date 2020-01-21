Farm labour and farmers of assigned lands thank Chief Minister

Amaravati: Farm labour and farmers of assigned lands in the Amaravati region thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the sops announced in the Assembly on Monday. Carrying the placards of Chief Minister, farmers raised slogans thanking Jagan in the premises of Chief Minister's residence and Secretariat, on Tuesday.

Speaking in the Assembly proceedings, Jagan announced that pension to the landless poor in the capital region will be doubled from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000. Also, he further increased the annuity term from 10 years to 15 years. The State has increased the benefits in terms of the annuity and the extent of developed plots and commercial spaces.