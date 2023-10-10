Farmers worried over poor water level in TB dam

Puttaparthi-Anantapur: HLC farmers raising cotton, maize, chillies, paddy in 80,000 acres in the twin districts Puttaparthi-Anantapur are expected to incur an investment loss of Rs 260 crore if irrigation water is not assured until the end of January.

Unless government makes alternate arrangements to sustain irrigation to the standing crops, farmers would land in an unprecedented crisis and in financial doldrums.

Due to failure of monsoon, Tungabhadra reservoir has recorded poor water levels, leading to a decline in supply of water to the district. In the normal course, the Tungabhadra water which travels through the HLC canal irrigates1.45 lakh acres. The HLC water irrigates 32,000 acres in Kanekal division, Guntakal branch canal 35,000 acres, MPR canal 36,000 acres, North canal 15,000, Tadipatri branch canal 28,000 acres.

Irrigation authorities gave a commitment to supply water to 1 lakh acres this kharif season but the farmers due to the existing water went for sowing in 80,000 acres only.

However, the farmers are disappointed with the latest indication from the authorities that they are not able to release water beyond November 10, which meant that the 80,000 acres of crop safety is in question. The farmers are now a worried lot and are questioning the wisdom of government behind promising to irrigate 1 lakh acres.

Farmers lament that their chilly, maize, cotton crop and paddy would suffer damage and wither away if water is not assured to crops until the end of January. This meant a colossal investment loss of Rs 260 crores to farmers.