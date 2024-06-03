TGSRTC introduces eight new metro buses in Hyderabad

On June 3, 2024, the TGSRTC unveiled eight metro buses in Hyderabad, aimed at easing congestion and enhancing transportation efficiency.

These buses operate along Route 24E, connecting ECIL X Road to Secunderabad, traversing through key areas like AS Rao Nagar, Sainikpuri, Shopping Complex, Ammuguda, Naga Devatha Temple, Lal Bazaar, Karkhana, and JBS, ensuring a seamless travel experience for all commuters.



These eight buses will ply on the mentioned routes with a frequency of approximately 13 minutes, enhancing accessibility and reducing waiting times for passengers. According to corporation officials, the first bus will depart at 5:53 a.m. from ECIL X Road to Secunderabad, with the last bus scheduled to depart at 9:00 p.m.



Similarly, the first bus from Secunderabad to ECIL X Road will depart at 6:30 a.m., while the final departure is slated for 8:52 p.m. TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar utilized the X platform to announce the introduction of these new buses, marking a significant step towards improving public transportation infrastructure in the region.



The introduction of these new metro buses by TGSRTC marks a significant stride towards easing congestion and enhancing transportation efficiency in Secunderabad.



With the added benefit of the Maha Lakshmi scheme providing free bus travel for women in Telangana, residents in Hyderabad can now enjoy a more accessible and convenient commuting experience.

















