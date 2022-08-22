Fate of AAP leaders awaits YSRCP leaders too, predicts BJP

Vijayawada: BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardan Reddy lashed out at ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Jogi Ramesh for their derogatory remarks against Union minister Anurag Thakur. He challenged them for a public debate on various issues which were raised by the Union minister and described those issues as true.

Addressing the media along with BJYM state president Kethineni Surendra at the BJP state office here on Monday, Vishnuvardhan Reddy came down heavily on minister Jogi Ramesh describing him as a 'joker'. "The YSRCP leaders will be caught one day like the AAP leaders in the Delhi liquor scam." He warned that the BJP would never shield anyone who was involved in such scams. The state government has been betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh for the past three years as they didn't implement the prohibition. He criticised the government for not giving constructed TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries.

The BJP leader also brought up the issue of desecration and demolition of temples during the YSRCP rule. He demanded the government to announce so far how many accused were arrested for attacking temples. He alleged that AP government has wasted crores of rupees in the guise of mining. He defined the YSRCP government as the 'Land, Mining, Sand and Wine government'. He asserted that they would question Jagan Mohan Reddy's mistakes and his flaws in the public domain.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy asserted that the BJP and Jana Sena would be voted to power in 2024 elections in both Telugu states. The BJP would win Telangana and Jana Sena would form the government in AP, he predicted.

He further stated that they welcomed the meeting of Jr. NTR and Amit Shah stating that it is a good omen and it creates a huge impact in the Telugu states' politics.

He said that Jr. NTR is a young dynamic leader, and he has political experience. The state general secretary further stated that Jr. NTR and Pawan Kalyan will be given appropriate positions in the BJP.

State BJYM president Surendra Mohan, secretary Vamsi, Ravindra Reddy, Surya Teja and others participated.