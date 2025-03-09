  • Menu
Festive atmosphere prevails
Kovur MLA V Prashanthi and district Collector O Anand inaugurating free tailoring training centre for women at Leguntapadu village in Nellore district on Saturday

Festive atmosphere witnessed in Nellore with various political parties, public and private organisations and educational institutions organising International Women’s Day on a grand scale on Saturday.

Nellore : Festive atmosphere witnessed in Nellore with various political parties, public and private organisations and educational institutions organising International Women’s Day on a grand scale on Saturday.

At TDP office, Nellore Parliament in-charge and State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and party leaders cut a cake on the occasion.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy along with district Collector O Anand inaugurated free tailoring training centre for women at Leguntapadu village of Kovuru mandal.

YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with party city and rural in-charges MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and Anam Vijayakumar Reddy honored ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma and other women leaders at party district office.

SP G Krishnakanth has distributed gifts to the women, who won in various competitions organised by police administration for one week.

