Festive atmosphere prevails
Nellore : Festive atmosphere witnessed in Nellore with various political parties, public and private organisations and educational institutions organising International Women’s Day on a grand scale on Saturday.
At TDP office, Nellore Parliament in-charge and State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and party leaders cut a cake on the occasion.
Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy along with district Collector O Anand inaugurated free tailoring training centre for women at Leguntapadu village of Kovuru mandal.
YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with party city and rural in-charges MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and Anam Vijayakumar Reddy honored ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma and other women leaders at party district office.
SP G Krishnakanth has distributed gifts to the women, who won in various competitions organised by police administration for one week.