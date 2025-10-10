Finally, SVU gets regular V-C

Tirupati: After a gap of nearly 14 months, the State government has appointed a regular Vice Chancellor for Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati. Dr Tata Narasinga Rao has been named the new Vice-Chancellor for a three-year term.

Dr Rao currently serves as the Director of the Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad, and as an Adjunct Professor at IIT Hyderabad. He will succeed Prof Ch Appa Rao, who has been serving as incharge Vice Chancellor since July 2024.

Though several senior academicians were in the fray for the post, the government has continued its trend of selecting experienced faculty from reputed national institutions to lead state universities. It was learnt that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu weighed various pros and cons before finalising the name for the University which is his alma meter.

With the appointment of a full-time Vice Chancellor after more than a year, the university fraternity is hopeful of decisive administrative and academic reforms that could further enhance the institution’s reputation.Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Rao expressed his delight at being appointed to a position at the foothills of Lord Venkateswara, after spending most of his career at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi—serving, as he put it, “at the abode of Lord Shiva.”

Calling it a great privilege to lead one of the State’s most prestigious universities, he said his focus would be on enhancing the quality of research to elevate the institution’s academic standing.