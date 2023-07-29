Financial coordination conference at ENC

Visakhapatnam: A maiden financial coordination conference was organised at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, the conference was attended by SS Pendharkar, IDAS, PCDA (Navy), Avra Ghosh, IDAS, IFA (ENC), along with competent financial authorities and integrated financial authorities of the command.

The primary objective of the conference was to foster greater synergy among all stakeholders involved in the public procurement processes. A dedicated session on the government e-Marketplace (GeM) was conducted to encourage and emphasise optimal utilisation of the GeM portal in accordance with the latest policies of the Government of India.

By bringing together key personnel from various financial roles, the conference provided a platform for exchanging knowledge to address challenging areas and aimed at streamlining coordination, optimising resource allocation and enhancing efficiency in financial management.