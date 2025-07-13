First-ever advanced airway treatment at Medicover

Nellore: Medicover Hospital doctors in Nellore have given a new lease of life to a 22-year-old woman by successfully performing a special and rare airway treatment.

The young woman, from Budvel in Kadapa district, was brought to Medicover Hospital with severe lung problems and a persistent cough. Diagnostic tests revealed that the main bronchus of her left lung was almost completely blocked, a complex complication stemming from a previous tuberculosis infection.

A highly skilled and precise medical team, led by D. Katamreddy Koushik Reddy, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, undertook the challenging procedure. They first successfully recanalized the blocked bronchus, meticulously reopening the obstructed passage. Following this, a silicone stent was carefully implanted to ensure the airway remained permanently open. The immediate result was the restoration of airflow to her left lung, providing the young woman with significant and immediate relief from her severe breathing difficulties. Currently, the young woman is breathing without any difficulty and is in good health, a testament to the successful intervention.