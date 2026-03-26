  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

First medical stabilised robotic knee replacement introduced

  • Created On:  26 March 2026 6:51 AM IST

Visakhapatnam: Care Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, introduced the medial stabilised (medial pivot) knee design integrated with advanced robotic-assisted surgery, marking a significant milestone in joint replacement care in the state.

The programme, launched under the leadership of Ravi Chandra Vattipalli, Chief Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeon, combines the principles of a medial stabilised implant with the precision of the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution to deliver highly accurate and personalised total knee replacement procedures.With nearly one in four individuals above 50 years experiencing symptoms of knee osteoarthritis in India, the demand for advanced and long-lasting knee replacement solutions is steadily rising.

Tags

Robotic Knee SurgeryKnee ReplacementCare Hospitals VizagVELYS Robotic SystemOsteoarthritis
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Maha: Monsoon session to start from June 22​

Maha: Monsoon session to start from June 22​

National News

More
Share it
X