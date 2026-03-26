First medical stabilised robotic knee replacement introduced

Visakhapatnam: Care Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, introduced the medial stabilised (medial pivot) knee design integrated with advanced robotic-assisted surgery, marking a significant milestone in joint replacement care in the state.

The programme, launched under the leadership of Ravi Chandra Vattipalli, Chief Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeon, combines the principles of a medial stabilised implant with the precision of the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution to deliver highly accurate and personalised total knee replacement procedures.With nearly one in four individuals above 50 years experiencing symptoms of knee osteoarthritis in India, the demand for advanced and long-lasting knee replacement solutions is steadily rising.