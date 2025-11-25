First of its kind government hostel with advanced features to come up in Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step taken towards women’s safety, a first of its kind government working women’s hostel will be coming up in Gajuwaka constituency, one of the biggest segments in Vizag.

Taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony of the hostel here on Monday, TDP state president and the constituency MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao highlighted the move as a move towards women empowerment taken under the able leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Equipped with modern amenities, enhanced security features at an affordable fee, the facility is coming up for the working women near the Vadlapudi Fire Station, 87th ward of Gajuwaka. The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg.

Speaking on the occasion, Palla Srinivasa Rao said the hostel marks the first government-constructed working women’s accommodation in Visakhapatnam. With its establishment, numerous women employed in Gajuwaka and surrounding areas will gain access to safe, comfortable, and high-quality living spaces.

The TDP state president stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several pioneering steps to empower women across the country, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has shown similar dedication in Andhra Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the hostel project would be expedited through coordination between the Centre and the State. Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat’s efforts in advancing opportunities for youth and women and elevating Visakhapatnam’s development were appreciated on the occasion. The programme was attended by GVMC officials, public representatives, and local leaders.