Five held, booty worth over Rs 2.3L recovered

Anakapalli : The district police arrested five persons involved in different thefts and recovered the stolen property from them. Briefing details of the cases here on Wednesday, Anakapalli district SP Tuhin Sinha mentioned that the district police were cracking cases in a short span of time and recovering the lost property at the earliest. The Payakaraopeta police nabbed two persons involved in four cases. Eight grams of gold, 2.120-kg of silver, 2- kg of brass, a home theatre, 2 television sets and iron pellets weighing 1,240- kg were seized from the accused, stated the SP.

Similarly, two tolas of Mangalsutra, one gold ring, 10 tolas of silver bracelets and one mobile phone were seized in another theft case by the Parawada police. Three persons were arrested in this case.

The district police revealed that in all the five cases, five persons were arrested and stolen property worth Rs 2,31,024 was seized. SP Tuhin Sinha appreciated Payakaraopeta Inspector Appanna, CCS Inspector Appalanaidu, Parawada Inspector Mallikarjuna Rao and CCS staff, clues team and IT core staff for their dedication and efforts in tracing the accused and arresting them.

Additional SP (Crimes) L Mohan Rao, Parawada sub-division DSP KV Satyanarayana, Payakaraopeta SI Purushottam, Parawada SI Krishna Rao and CCS staff were present.