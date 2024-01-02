Five people test +ve for JN1 virus in Kurnool

Kurnool: Five people were tested JN1 virus positive here on Sunday.

According to hospital sources, Covid tests were conducted at Medical OP, FMC and Paediatric department at Kurnool government general hospital. In these tests, five persons, three from Orvakal, one from Loddipalle and another from Budwarapeta, were tested positive.

The positive patients were advised home isolation. They were also suggested to wear masks and maintain safe distance from their family members.

With the five people tested positive, the number of positive cases has increased to 13 in Kurnool.

Doctors advised people with mild symptoms also to remain under house isolation while critical patients would be admitted in the hospital for treatment. However, there is no need to get panic of JN1 virus, they added.