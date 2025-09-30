Live
Flood alert issued as Krishna and Godavari rivers rise
The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency has issued a warning for residents in the catchment areas of the Krishna and Godavari rivers to remain vigilant due to heavy rainfall causing significant rises in water levels.
The Godavari river is currently flowing with great force, with water levels at Bhadrachalam reaching 48.7 feet. Both inflow and outflow measurements at the Dhavaleswaram barrage are recorded at 10, 27, and 276 cusecs, prompting the continuation of the first danger warning. Authorities anticipate that flooding in the Godavari river may worsen.
Meanwhile, the Krishna river is also experiencing rising levels. Inflow and outflow measured at the Prakasam barrage stand at a staggering 6,41,247 cusecs, leading to the issuance of a second danger warning in the area.
MD Prakhar Jain Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Agency has urged people in low-lying regions along both rivers to take necessary precautions. Residents in flooded areas are advised to avoid sewers and culverts, as well as to steer clear of electric poles and downed power lines.