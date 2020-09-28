Flood alert issued to Chandrababu's house in Undavalli as heavy rains lash Krishna district

The authorities have issued emergency warnings to the structures resided inside Venkatapalam dam and the Prakasam Barrage as the Krishna River floods at Prakasam Barrage have risen sharply. Authorities issued notices to a total of 36 structures, which also includes the house of former chief minister and TDP president Chandrababu in Undavalli. Irrigation and Revenue Department officials posted notices in front of Chandrababu's house.

The notices appear to indicate that floodwaters were likely to engulf residential areas along the riverbank. The river Krishna is flooded with rains for last few days. As the flood flow from the top is high, the flood water reaches Prakasam Barrage heavily. With this, the authorities are releasing the water to the bottom.

Currently the water level in the barrage has reached 16.2 feet and the inflow to the project is 6.66 lakh cusecs while the outflow is 6.61 lakh cusecs. The heavy flow to the bottom continues due to which the inland areas were submerged and the authorities issued a second alert. The Krishna District Collector who has set up the control room is reviewing the situation and the flood victims are being moved to rehabilitation centers set up in Vijayawada.

It is learnt that the authorities had issued an emergency warning to Chandrababu's house during the floods in the Krishna river last year as well. Ministers and MLAs at the time inspected the residences on the embankment. The argument came to the fore that everything was illegal. With this, Chandrababu's residence in Undavalli became a political hot topic. However, TDP leaders accused the government of deliberately allowing floodwaters to reach Chandrababu's house and villages in the capital. TDP leaders at the time criticized the government for doing so to prove that Amaravati was not a safe place.