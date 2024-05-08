  • Menu
Farmers should be alerted: District Collector Uday Kumar

District Collector Uday Kumar directed the officials to alert the farmers from time to time in the wake of untimely rains.

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Uday Kumar directed the officials to alert the farmers from time to time in the wake of untimely rains. Collector Uday Kumar held a video conference with RDOs and Tehsildars along with Additional Collector Sitarama Rao from Nagar Kurnool Collectorate on Wednesday evening in the wake of untimely rains.

On this occasion, the Collector said that due to weather changes, if there is any crop damage due to untimely rains in the district, the details of the crop damage should be given to the officials.

He said that the Meteorological Department has warned that rains are likely to occur in the next two to three days. He suggested that the details of crop damage and property damage due to strong winds should be reported from time to time. Farmers should cover the grain with tarpaulins so that it does not get wet due to untimely rains. Many suggestions were made on the measures to be taken to prevent the grain from getting wet. Officials of various departments and others participated in this meeting.

