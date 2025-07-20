Flood Flow Continues to Srisailam Reservoir

The Srisailam reservoir is currently experiencing a steady influx of floodwaters, receiving 156,516 cusecs from the Jurala and Sunkesula regions. In contrast, the outflow from the reservoir stands at 87,525 cusecs.

Water management efforts include the release of 20,000 cusecs from the Pothireddypadu head regulatory, with an additional 35,315 cusecs being channelled from the left bank power station and 32,210 cusecs from the right bank power station.

The reservoir’s water level, which has reached 882.50 feet, remains below its full capacity of 885 feet. Currently, Srisailam holds 201.58 TMC of its maximum storage capacity of 215.80 TMC. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the flood flow persists.