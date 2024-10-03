Floral tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

Nellore : Floral tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi by the leaders of political parties and officials on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy along with district Collector O Anand and SP Krishnakanth participated in the Prisoners Welfare Day organised at Nellore Central Prison near Buja Buja nellore and interacted with the prisoners.

The MP has enquired them over the facilities being provided in the prison and wished them to spend respectable life after conclusion of punishment period.

District Collector O Anand stated that compared with the prisons in other States, prisons are better in our State. He urged the prisoners to learn any work of their interest during punishment period, which will help them to settle in life after completion of punishment period.

Later, they handed over certificates to the prisoners, who completed SSC, Intermediate and degree from open school and Ambedkar University privately.



They visited Pinakini Satyagraha Ashram at Pallipadu village of Indukurupet mandal and participated in the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. Collector Anand said that it is a pride for the people of the district to have this Ashram after Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. He assured of initiating steps for the development of PSA by bringing funds from State and Central governments.



Meanwhile, TDP Nellore Parliament president and AP State Wakf Board Chairman Shaik Abdul Aziz, YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Congress district president Chevuru Devakumar Reddy along with their party leaders organised Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at their respective party offices in Nellore on Wednesday.

