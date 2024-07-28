Focus on boosting MSMEs, industrial safety, Collector tells officials

Tirupati : The State government is prioritising establishment of industries, stated district Collector Dr S Venkateswar. He emphasised that officials from industries department must work diligently to set up new MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) industries and provide better employment opportunities for the youth. The Collector also directed the authorities to ensure that safety standards are rigorously implemented in these industries.

During a meeting of the District Industries Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC), the Collector examined applications for the Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Programme (PMEGP) for the financial year 2024-25. With 190 units sanctioned and 96 units already operational, Venkateswar directed quick action to approve the remaining units. He stressed the importance of promptly granting units according to eligibility, addressing pending applications and working strategically to meet this year’s targets.



He said that 1,080 permissions have been granted out of applications for 1,127 industries since April 2024 under the single desk system, with 43 applications still under consideration. The Industry Scrutiny Committee has approved incentives for 61 industries, amounting to Rs3.46 crore. This includes investment subsidies for 23 units, electricity subsidies for 14 units, interest subsidies for 19 units, sales tax exemptions for three units and stamp duty for one unit.



Several cluster development programmes are underway, including Printing cluster in Tirupati, Kalamkari cluster in Srikalahasti, Madhavamala wood carving cluster in YerramareddyPalem, Copper Vessels cluster in Renigunta Mandal and Venkatagiri Sari printing and Dyeing cluster in Narayanavanam.



Emphasising industrial safety, Venkateswar ordered that all industries in the district implement proper safety standards to prevent accidents. The Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories reported that notices have been issued to numerous industries and steps are being taken to enhance safety measures.



The meeting was attended by District Industries officer Pratap Reddy, Zonal Managers of APIIC Tirupati and Tirupati special zone Chandrasekhar and Vijaya Ratnam, Deputy Chief Inspector of factories Ramakrishna Reddy, District fire officer Ramanaiah, LDM Viswanatha Reddy, DPO Susila Devi and other officials and industry representatives.

