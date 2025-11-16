Folk-art forms draw delegates’ attention

Visakhapatnam: The two-day-long CII Partnership Summit-2025 not only treated the international delegates to a sumptuous Andhra cuisine but also entertained them to the Telugu culture and heritage.

With the drums beating faster and the feet dancing in tandem, folk-art performances turned out to be a highlight at the summit. Those arriving at Andhra University Engineering Grounds to take part in the two-day-long event were welcomed by a team of artistes, presenting avariety of folk art forms.

A presentation of Telangana tribal dance ‘kommu koya’, a vibrant folk dance from the Northern Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh ‘Tappeta Gullu’, folk dance from Anantapur ‘Urumulu’, Kuchipudi Classical dance, among others, presented at the grounds drew the attention of the participants.

While a group of artistes were busy entertaining the invitees and delegates, some of them joined the artistes, to shake a leg along with them.

For the international delegates, the dance floor turned out to be another selfie-point as they joined the dance floor.

Meanwhile, a few ministers too tried to showcase their dancing skills at the venue. Among others, Union Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women and Child Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani along with others, danced along with the folk artistes.