Former AP Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas booked over Amaravati land irregularities

An ACB case has been registered against former Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas. The case was filed against Dammalapati Srinivas and 12 others in the Amaravati land scam under Sections 409, IPC 420 R/w 120-B of Prevention Corruption. Dammalapati Srinivas, who was the Advocate General during the reign of Chandrababu Naidu bought lands in 2014 under the names ofbhis uncle and brother-in-law. In 2015 and 2016 he and his wife changed the names of the same lands. The ACB came to the conclusion that the lands had been bought by Dammalapati which are under the purview of CRDA Core Capital. It seems that the ACB has registered the case as there is preliminary evidence in this regard.

Earlier, the ACB had registered a case against the Amaravati capital land scam and is preparing for a full-fledged inquiry into Inside Trading. It is learnt that ACB has collected several key pieces of evidence in this regard. The ruling YCP has repeatedly alleged that there was a big scandal over Amaravati lands and that there was inside trading. CM Jagan has also been criticized several times in this regard. The ruling YSRCP has repeatedly demanded an inquiry into the matter.



Meanwhile, the YSRCP which has been alleging the scams in capital lands in Amaravati is seeking CBI inquiry on the past government and decided to raise the voice in the parliament to seek CBI probe in the matter concerned. The ACB found that 4097 acres of land was bought by the leaders and others for less cost prior to the announcement of Amaravati as capital.