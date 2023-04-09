Former MLA Anitha challenges YSRCP for public debate

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Mahila state president and TDP politburo member V Anitha said that she is ready for a public debate on the erroneous policies adopted by the YSRCP government.

Speaking at a media conference held at the party office here on Saturday, she ridiculed the way the party leaders are carrying bags like bhajan troupes to affix stickers on the walls of the residences citing that 'Jagananne ma bhavishyatu) (Jagan is our future). "How can a person, who had spent 16 months in jail and remain for three and a half years on bail can be the future of the state?" she questioned.

The Chief Minister has taken a reverse turn in every aspect. The prohibition policy has become controlled by the sale of liquor. The YSRCP leaders are selling cheap liquor and the brands which were unheard of to the people. This apart, the promise to reduce the power tariff made on the day of the swearing in is yet to be met. Also, the cancellation of the contributory pension schemes is pending, she pointed out.

Further, Anitha recalled that promises on the new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, special category status and metro rail project continue to remain unmet. She said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is the future of the state and that the YSRCP could never prevent it from happening.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said people could not take Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as their future as they pretty well know he is splurging public funds in the name of welfare measures and pushing the state towards bankruptcy. A number of TDP women leaders were present.