Former YSRCP MLA faces heat for making political comments at Tirumala

Tirumala: The sanctity of Tirumala has once again come under focus after former YSRCP legislator and maternal uncle of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy allegedly made political statements during his visit to the hill shrine, despite a ban on such activity.

Ravindranath Reddy offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple on Sunday morning. But moments after stepping out of the shrine, he spoke to the media, launching a sharp attack on the ruling coalition and commenting on ongoing political developments.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board had only recently passed a resolution strictly prohibiting political speeches, allegations or propaganda in Tirumala to preserve the temple’s spiritual atmosphere. Officials say this was done to ensure that faith and politics remain separate in one of the country’s most revered pilgrimage centres.

In his remarks, Reddy alleged that the Telugu Desam-led alliance was ‘misusing power’ in the run-up to the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election.

He accused the government of resorting to intimidation of YSR Congress workers and residents, engineering irregularities, and even making arrangements for cross-village voting to influence results.

He claimed voter turnout was being deliberately suppressed through unlawful means.

The former MLA also criticised the State’s flagship ‘Super Six’ scheme, claiming it had failed to deliver on promises and had led to a decline in crop yields. He went on to assert that the people of Pulivendula were firmly behind the YSRCP and that the current political climate was unlike anything seen since Independence. Reddy even suggested that if Jagan Mohan Reddy had wished, leaders like CM N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan would not have been able to file their nominations in the 2024 elections.

TTD’s Vigilance and Security Department has taken note of Reddy’s comments. Sources indicate that the board is reviewing the footage and may soon issue a show-cause notice, asking the leader to explain why action should not be taken against him for flouting the ‘no politics in Tirumala’ policy