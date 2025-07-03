Former YSRCP MLA Vamsi released on bail

Vijayawada: Former MLA from Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi who has been involved in multiple criminal cases leading to his recent incarceration has been released on bail from the district jail here on Wednesday.

Vamsi has faced a series of legal challenges with reports indicating over 11-14 cases filed against him. Attack on TDP Office (Gannavaram) is one of the most prominent cases.

In February 2023, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Gannavaram was attacked and vandalised.

Vamsi, then associated with the YSRCP, was implicated in this incident. He was arrested in February 2025 in connection with charges of abduction, threatening, and intimidating witnesses in this case.

The case involved allegations under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Several complaints have been filed against Vamsi related to land disputes and alleged land grabbing.

One such case, filed in February 2025, involved a complaint from Sunkara Sreemahalakshmi regarding a property dispute dating back to 2004.

Allegations from the 2019 election period claimed that Vamsi was involved in distributing fake housing deeds in Gannavaram to influence voters. This case was not closed and later saw his name included in the FIR.

Gannavaram police registered a case against Vamsi and his associates for alleged illegal mining activities in Bapulapadu, Gannavaram, and Vijayawada Rural areas, leading to financial loss for the government.

After spending approximately 137 days in jail following his arrest on February 16, 2025, Vamsi was granted bail in all the cases registered against him. On July 1, 2025, the Nuzvid court granted him bail in the fake housing deeds case, which was the last pending case against him.

The court imposed conditions, including a surety of one lakh rupees and a mandate to appear at the local police station twice a week.

He had previously secured bail or anticipatory bail in other cases, including the land encroachment case (High Court), the kidnapping case (Vijayawada court), and the illegal mining case (Andhra High Court).

Vamsi was finally released from Vijayawada district jail on Wednesday. His release was met by his wife Pankaja Sree, YSRCP leaders, and supporters.