Foundation laid for infrastructure upgrades at Banaganapalle Govt Degree College

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): Roads& Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy on Saturday laid foundation stone for a series of infrastructure development and renovation works at Banaganapalle Government Degree College.

For the past five years, the college has been grappling with inadequate facilities, causing significant hardships for students. To address these longstanding issues, the State government has initiated a comprehensive project worth Rs 4 crore to enhance basic infrastructure and carry out necessary repairs, aiming to give the institution a new lease of life.

Under the leadership of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, the education sector has been accorded top priority, ushering in transformative reforms. As part of the centrally-sponsored PM-USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) scheme, funds amounting to Rs 4 crore have been allocated for the improvement of facilities at Banaganapalle Government Degree College.

To solve the problem of shortage of classrooms in line with the increasing students’ strength, a new building is being constructed with G+1 design, comprising six classrooms on ground floor.

The project also includes construction of additional toilets for both male and female students.

To prevent recurring theft incidents due to the absence of a boundary wall, a 500-metre compound wall will be constructed to enhance campus security.

The development works also cover renovation of existing buildings and provision of new furniture, ensuring a comprehensive upgrade of learning environments.

Minister Reddy affirmed the government’s commitment to complete these works at the earliest possible time, setting a clear target to finish the entire project by Sankranti next year.