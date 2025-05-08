Foundation laid for Rs 2.67 cr worth development works

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that the government will extend all support to those leaders, who strive hard for the party.

The Minister along with Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy laid foundation for the construction of Rs 2.67 crore worth developmental works like central lighting, BT road, divider from Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy statue to Dycus Road in Nellore rural mandal on Wednesday.

Minister Anam said that it was Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy striving hard for strengthening the party as the government sanctioned various developmental projects to his constituency ever witnessed in the earlier.