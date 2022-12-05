Four Ayyappa devotees killed, 15 injured in a road mishap at Bapatla

Bapatla : Four Ayyappa Swamy devotees were killed on the spot and ten devotees were injured, when the Tata Ace vehicle in which they were travelling overturned at Jampani village of Vemuru mandal of Bapatla district on Monday.

According to the police, Ayyappa Swamy devotees returned from Sabarimala to Tenali Town and from there they were going on Tata Ace vehicle to their bill. When the vehicle reached Jampani village, due to rash driving and fog the vehicle went out of control and overturned on the road.

The injured were shifted to Tenali government area hospital for treatment. The Deceased hailed from Pedana of Krishna district. The Police registered the case and took up investigation.