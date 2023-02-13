Four held for conducting exorcism for hidden treasures in Thiruvur of NTR district

Despite the world moving forward with modern technology and the latest inventions, some people in various places are following the conventional beliefs resorting to Kshudra pujas, and human sacrifices thinking that it will fetch them all their needs.

An incident of exorcism was reported late in the night on Sunday at Chautapalli village under Tiruvuru rural mandal of the NTR district. The villagers were worried because they were afraid that some people were entering the village and performing an exorcism.

Going into the details, some people came in a car and roamed here and there in the village saying that there are hidden treasures on the borders of Tekulapally - Chautapalli villages of Tiruvuru Mandal. A small boy was accompanied by those who came for the hidden treasures, and the villagers got suspicious and informed the police.

Around eight members came to the village for hidden funds. Residents of Satthupalli, Buggapadu, Thiruvur Erukopadu, and Tekulapally were among those who came. Out of the 8-member gang, four absconded and the other four were caught by the villagers and handed over to the police.

The police have registered a case on this incident and are conducting a full-scale investigation. Full information is to be known.