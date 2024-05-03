Niharika Konidela’s ‘Committee Kurrollu’ Wraps Up Shoot

Niharika Konidela's Pink Elephant Pictures LLP joins forces with Shree Radha Damodar Studios to present a breath of fresh air in Telugu cinema - ‘Committee Kurrollu.’ This highly anticipated film marks the directorial debut of Yadu Vamsi and boasts a cast brimming with new talent.

The makers, with impressive foresight, completed filming ahead of schedule. Currently in post-production, ‘Committee Kurrollu’ promises to be a delightful experience for both young audiences and families.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Niharika Konidela, the producer, shared, "‘Committee Kurrollu’ is our debut venture at Pink Elephant Pictures. We're thrilled to collaborate with Shree Radha Damodar Studios on this project. Our vision was to nurture fresh talent, and the film features a vibrant cast of newcomers. Were particularly impressed by Yadu Vamsi's exceptional planning that allowed us to complete filming before the targeted date.”

Yadu Vamsi, the director, echoed this sentiment, stating, "This is a dream come true for me as a first-time director. The unwavering support from both Pink Elephant Pictures and Shree Radha Damodar Studios has been instrumental in completing the film's shoot. We're currently engrossed in post-production, and what's truly exciting is that we're introducing a whopping eleven heroes and four heroines to the Telugu film industry!"

Fani and Jayalakshmi, representing Shree Radha Damodar Studios, elaborated, "We're committed to producing films with strong narratives. Partnering with Pink Elephant Pictures on this journey has been a privilege. The 'Committee Kurrollu' team has diligently wrapped up filming, and post-production is well underway. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the release date and other details".

The film boasts a captivating ensemble cast, including Sandeep Saroj, Yashwant Pendyala, Ishwar Rachiraju, Trinad Verma, and Prasad Behara. Veteran actors Sai Kumar, Goparaju Ramana, and Sri Lakshmi add depth to the narrative.