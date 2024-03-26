Four TDP leaders join in YSRCP in Jaladanki mandal

In a surprising turn of events, the Telugu Desam Party faced a setback in Annavaram village of Jaladanki mandal, as four prominent members defected to the YSR Congress Party. The members - Choppara Venkatesh, Choppara Prasad, Konijeti Srinath, and Konijetti Srikanth - made the switch at the request of Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, the YSR Congress Party candidate in the Priyatama Udayagiri constituency.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the YSR Congress Party office in Duttalur, where Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy warmly welcomed the new members by draping them in scarves. He assured them that they would be given priority in the party in the days to come. The event was attended by Jaldanki Mandal party presidents Palavelli Malakonda Reddy, Manmadha Reddy, and others.

This defection is seen as a blow to the Telugu Desam Party in the region, as the YSR Congress Party continues to gain momentum in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.