Free coaching for AP PGCET, ICET

Rajamahendravaram: A spart of a significant move to support aspiring postgraduate students, Government Degree College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry has announced the launch of a free coaching programme for competitive entrance exams, including AP PGCET and ICET.

The college unveiled the official brochure for the programme on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr Ramachandra RK said the initiative is aimed at helping final-year degree students across the state, who are planning to pursue postgraduate studies.

The coaching will be offered in both offline and online modes to ensure accessibility for all students. Online coaching for ICET will commence on April 20, while coaching for PG entrance exams will begin on May 1. Coordinator for the PG Coaching Programme Dr B Mallikarjun informed that detailed information regarding the coaching schedule, subjects, and registration process is available in the brochure and on the college’s official website: www.gcrjy.ac.in. The heads of various departments who attended the event said that coaching would be provided for all major subjects. They reiterated that the programme is designed to empower students from all corners of the state and help them secure admission into reputed postgraduate institutions.